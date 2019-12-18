Tight end is a great position of need for the Pitt football program. The Panthers only have four tight ends on the roster for the 2019 season, and two are set to graduate. It was imperative for the Panthers to go out and find help at tight end, and even at that, an older player that could make an immediate contribution.

Pitt may have found just that when Daniel Moraga committed. He visited Pitt over the weekend, and decided he was ready to commit on the spot while he was in town still.

“I loved the city, the people, the fans and it just felt good. I felt like I needed to be there. It checked all my boxes,” Moraga told Panther-Lair.com.

Moraga plays for Ventura Community College in California. Prior to that, he was a player at Fresno State before taking the junior college route back. The Pitt coaching staff spent countless hours looking for tight ends all across the country, and it ended up a junior college player from California fit what they were looking for at the time.

Pitt has the ability to present immediate and significant playing time at the tight end position, and Moraga will be given every chance to make an impact right away once he gets to Pittsburgh.

“I know they’re kind of short on tight ends right now,” Moraga said. “They’re bringing two back, but from watching their practice and seeing how they use their tight ends, it fit the way I play. I’m going in the spring and I think I can have a big impact and contribute to the offense and have a good opportunity to play."