One of Pitt’s safety prospects in the 2025 recruiting class has signed.

Cole Woodson, a 6’1” 187-pound defensive back prospect from Battlefield High School in Haymarket (Va.) is in for the Panthers as part of their two-man safety class.

Woodson’s recruitment was centered around the ACC. In addition to Pitt, he took official visits to Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia, and he also had offers from Syracuse and Wake Forest (as well as non-ACC offers from Minnesota and West Virginia).

Woodson’s Pitt official visit came after he visited Duke and before he saw the Hokies and Cavaliers, but the Panthers made a lasting impression.

“They had a clear plan for where they see me playing,” Woodson told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “I think after being around other coaches, some of them couldn’t articulate that as much. Talking on the phone every other day just football and not football, so seeing them as coaches and men really helped me have a closer bond with them and make this decision.”

Woodson’s focus is primarily on defense, but he made plays for Battlefield on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, he recorded 16 touches - one rush and 15 receptions - but averaged almost 25 yards per touch and scored six touchdowns.

Defensively, Woodson picked off two interceptions and recovered a pair of fumbles.