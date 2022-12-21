Pitt’s young transfer at quarterback is in.

Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti had three objectives with the Panthers’ quarterback room this offseason:

Get a veteran transfer to be the starter in 2023. Get a high school prospect to develop for the long term. And get a young transfer to be the piece in between.

For the young transfer, Cignetti focused early on Penn State’s Christian Veilleux, and Veilleux picked the Panthers after an official visit last weekend.

A three-star recruit from Ottawa who played high school football in Maryland and signed with the Nittany Lions in the class of 2021, Veilleux appeared in five games over two years in State College. He saw his most extended playing time in a win over Rutgers in 2021 when starter Sean Clifford was sick and Veilleux, as a freshman, had to play the bulk of the game.

Veilleux shined that day, completing 15-of-24 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 36 rushing yards in the win.

But with Drew Allar as the heir apparent to Clifford, Veilleux entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Cignetti immediately honed in on him as the top young transfer target, and Veilleux’s interest in Pitt was likewise immediate.

He will join the Panthers in January as a redshirt sophomore with three year of eligibility remaining.