Signed: Cameron Sapp

One more Signing Day surprise is in for Pitt.

Cameron Sapp flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to the Panthers on Signing Day and closed out the class by making it official for Pitt.

A 5’9” 165-pound receiver from Miami Palmetto, Sapp committed to FAU in November. But the Pitt coaches wanted another skill player in the class, and they opted for Sapp.

As a senior in 2024, Sapp caught 44 passes for 607 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns.

In addition to Pitt and FAU, Sapp’s offer sheet also included Georgia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Utah and West Virginia. He is the third receiver to sign with Pitt in the 2025 recruiting class, joining Tony Kinsler and Bryce Yates.