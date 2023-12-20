Pitt’s receiver in the 2024 class has signed.

Cameron Monteiro, a do-everything athlete at Brockton High School in Massachusetts, committed to the Panthers after an official visit in June. He also took an official visit to Virginia, and he picked Pitt over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

“Coach (Tiquan) Underwood keeps it 100,” Monteiro told Panther-Lair.com. “He’s real. That’s my guy. Pitt was my second offer, so we’ve been talking for awhile now. I learned a lot from him just in the couple hours we were watching film together on the visit. He makes it easy to understand. He said they run it like a West Coast, NFL offense, and he wants receivers to be playmakers, guys to get open and make plays.”

Monteiro said that a meeting with Underwood during his official visit sealed the deal in his recruitment.

“I was in a position meeting with Coach ‘Wood. He gave me a presentation and I was just like, yeah, this is the place for me.”

Monteiro projects as a receiver in college and he spent most of his high school career playing that position, but in his junior year, the coaches at Brockton needed a spark for the offense, so they moved him to quarterback, and the impact was immediate. In the first game after Monteiro switched, Brockton scored 42 points with Monteiro putting up 198 yards and two touchdowns on 12 Wildcat rushing attempts (16.5 yards per carry).

He finished that season with 1,500 yards of offense, 20+ touchdowns and an 8-1 record as the Wildcat quarterback.

This past season, Monteiro moved back to receiver and caught 27 passes for 454 yards (16.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns while rushing for 186 yards and a score on 35 attempts.

Monteiro plans to enroll at Pitt in January.