The Aliquippa-to-Pitt pipeline has taken some hits over the years, but in the 2024 recruiting class, the Panthers landed the biggest Quip.

Now four-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey has signed with Pitt.

The No. 11 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 3 recruit in the WPIAL for the class of 2024, Lindsey committed to Pitt over offers from Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others. He took official visits to WVU and Pitt in back-to-back weeks in June and committed to the Panthers after his visit to the South Side.

“It’s a great fit for me, and with what they’ve been doing as a program the last few years and as long as Coach Narduzzi has been here, that really stands out. They develop guys and get them ready for the next level; that was something important to me that I looked at. And the scheme and everything, it’s really the fit and how they develop their players.”

Lindsey finished his high school career on the highest possible note, posting a perfect 14-0 record that culminated with a 60-14 win over Dallas in the PIAA Class 4A state championship.

Remarkably, that was the first undefeated state championship season in Aliquippa history.

Lindsey finished his Aliquippa career with an overall record of 52-3, claiming three WPIAL championships and two PIAA titles. He scored 17 offensive touchdowns and four more on defense, with 237 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, six fumble recoveries and four interceptions.