



Calijah Kancey came to Pitt as a surprise official visitor during the weekend of June 15th. Kancey did not leave that visit without committing to Pitt however,, and he has been solid with Pitt throughout the recruiting process.

“It just felt like home; that pretty much did it,” Kancey told Panther-Lair.com after making his commitment. “The players had open arms and treated me like I’m a teammate already; that made me feel comfortable with being here for the next three or four years.”

A common theme with many of Pitt’s commitments is that they played for successful high school football programs. Kancey helped his Northwestern High School team to a Florida Class-6A state title this season. Northwestern started the year with a 3-5 record before winning seven straight to claim the state title.

Kancey picked Pitt over 17 other offers, with a list that includes South Carolina, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, and Louisville. He will enter the program somewhat undersized for an interior player at 6’2” and 250-pounds, but has the frame and quickness to play at a high level down the line.