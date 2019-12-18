The final recruit to commit to Pitt in the class of 2020, Buddy Mack announced for the Panthers on Tuesday night after taking an official visit over the weekend.

Pitt originally offered Mack in June after seeing him at a prospect camp in Georgia. The Panthers landed several defensive backs shortly after offering him and Mack's recruitment went on the back-burner, but after seeing him play as a senior at Byrnes, Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders and defensive backs coach Archie Collins restarted the communication.

Mack, who had previously committed to UNC-Charlotte, hosted Sanders for an in-home visit earlier in December and then made the trip to Pittsburgh this past weekend for an official visit.

He didn't commit while he was in town, but after mulling over the decision for 48 hours, he knew where he wanted to go.

“I looked at James Conner’s story and I think about how he came back and was dominant, and I look at Aaron Donald and how dominant he is and how he’s the best player in the NFL right now," Mack said. "And when I was up there, they were telling me how those guys come back and work out all the time, so I figured, if they can come back to it, why can’t I?”

Mack, 6'1" 183, projects at the boundary safety position for Pitt.