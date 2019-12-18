Branson Taylor proved to be one of the more intriguing offensive line prospects in the class of 2020. Taylor has a basketball background and with his 6'7" frame, many schools became interested in him.

Pitt got Taylor on campus for an official visit for the weekend of June 14th. Unlike some of the other visitors from that month, Taylor was not quite ready to make a decision. He eventually put Pitt in his final 5, then it became a final two of Pitt and West Virginia. Taylor ultimately chose Pitt on August 23rd to become the second offensive linemen in the class.

“It’s so crazy because when this process first started I really didn’t think I was going to go to Pitt,” Taylor told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “When they offered me they were never really in my mind, then I went to that spring game and I was still on the fence. I was like, ‘I kind of like it’, but after just thinking about it and the recruiting process dying down, they stood out to me. They were always just the ones to call me and texting me just to see how I’m doing to see how my family was doing, so they just showed genuine love and care. I could see myself there for the next four or five years.”

Taylor helped Elryia Catholic to an 8-4 record in the 2019 season. Elryia posted over 4,000 yards of offense with Taylor anchoring the offensive line. The towering linemen from Ohio is likely heading for a redshirt in 2020, but his size and athleticism should put him in the conversation for playing time sooner rather than later.