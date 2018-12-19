Brandon Hill was one of the seven commitments that occurred back on June 17th for the Pitt football program. The Florida safety chose Pitt over offers from the likes of Boston College, Missouri, and North Carolina State among others. He has been solid in his commitment and has been an anchor in this class since he committed.

“As soon as I got there, I felt like it was the place to be,” Hill said following his commitment. “The city of Pittsburgh, I fell in love with it. The coaching staff was cool, the players were, too, and it just felt right.”

Hill brought down five interceptions this year and helped his Wekiva High School team in the Orlando area to an 11-2 record. He also showed some versatility and scored six rushing touchdowns as well. Hill is the lone safety recruit in the class and is one of six Florida recruits in this class.