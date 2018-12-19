Pitt offered Brandon George on June 10th, and exactly one week later he committed to the Panthers. George chose Pitt over offers from Wake Forest and Temple. The 6’3” and 234-pound linebacker will get a chance to play linebacker, but may have the frame to eventually play defensive end in college.

All it took was one visit for George to know where he wanted to go. “I just loved the feel of everything there,” George said following his commitment. “It just felt like home. There are some places you visit and you’re like, ‘This is it.’ That was Pitt for me.”





George has been one of the key members of the class ever since. He has been a productive player for three years at Berks Catholic High School in Reading. He finished with 2,753 career rushing yards, including 959 this past season. George registered 108 tackles this season and helped guide his team to an 11-3 record.