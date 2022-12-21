Pitt’s offensive line commit from Georgia is in.

When BJ Williams came to Pitt for his official visit in late June, he did so just a few weeks after committing to Memphis.

By the end of his visit, though, the big lineman from Creekside High School in Fairburn (Ga.) had changed his mind. A few weeks later, he announced that he had flipped his commitment to the Panthers.

“As soon as I met Coach Borbs (Dave Borbely) and Coach Duzz (Pat Narduzzi), I mean it was just an amazing experience and I just felt at home,” Williams said after announcing his commitment. “They were just telling me how well I fit the offense and that just made me really happy to join the program. I’m really excited.”

At 6’4” and 270 pounds, Williams plays tackle at Creekside, but Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely has told him the staff likes his potential at center due to his high football IQ.

He will enroll at Pitt in January.