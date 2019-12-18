Bangally Kamara visited Pitt on June 14th and walked away from that official visit committed to the program. He liked what he saw during his time in Pittsburgh, and that was enough for him.

“I picked Pitt because I felt like it was the best place for me academic wise, life after football, football - everything came together,” Kamara told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment.

Kamara had an extensive offer sheet with many Big Ten and ACC programs in the mix. Kamara had a very productive year for Akron East High School, but through all of that he never showed any signs of wavering from his commitment throughout the process.

Pitt is getting an athletic linebacker that can likely slot into almost any of the three linebacker spots at the next level. Kamara's high school coach, Marques Hayes spoke to Panther-Lair earlier this year. He has Kamara playing all over the field for his team, but he always saw an outside linebacker in his star player.

“He can play anywhere on the high school level, but for the college level I told him right away, ‘I think you’re an outside linebacker,' Hayes said.

Kamara is one of three linebacker prospects set to sign with Pitt along with AJ Roberts and Solomon DeShields. All three players have the skill set to push for playing time in the early stages of their career.