Pitt landed a commitment from Bam Brima back in June. He never took an official visit, but when his high school coach brought him to Pitt on an unofficial visit, Brima knew that is exactly where he wanted to be and committed shortly thereafter. He chose Pitt over offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, and Cincinnati among others.

Brima checks in at 6’5” and 235-pounds and looks to be a natural fit at defensive end. He registered seven sacks and had 13 tackles for loss during his senior season at Loyalsock Township High School near Williamsport.

Brima was initially from Massachusetts, but moved to the Williamsport area just before his junior year with his father, who is a minister. Growing up in that kind of environment has carried on down to him, and religion is a big part of his life. Pat Narduzzi was ready when Brima visited with a list of churches in the Pittsburgh area. Brima seemed to appreciate that kind of recruiting pitch.

“One of the big things that was a draw was that coach had in his office was an index of all of the different churches in the Pittsburgh area, all denominations, all faiths and ways to do community outreach,” Loyalsock Township football coach Justin Van Fleet told Panther-Lair.com back in June.

Defensive end has been a point of emphasis to the staff in recent classes. Pitt is slated to bring in four pass rushers in this class, after bringing in four in the class of 2018.



Brima is ranked as 22nd best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania according to the rivals.com database.