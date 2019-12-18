Aydin Henningham is a versatile player from Deerfield Beach High School in Florida. Deerfield Beach posted a 10-4 record in 2019, and advanced to the Florida Class-8A state semifinals this season. Henningham was part of a talented receiving corps that also featured Deajuan McDougle and Xavier Restrepo.

Henningham visited and committed to Pitt back in June. On that visit, Pitt's presentation on the Life Skills program really caught his eye and helped lead to his commitment.

“The way the program is set up for the football players is something different,” Henningham said back in June. “With the Life Skills program for the student-athletes and how the tutors are there for you 24/7, they just talk a lot about life after football, which got me and my dad’s attention."

He is listed as a wide receiver, but Henningham's future could be as a safety once he gets to college. He knew that when he committed. “Coach (Pat) Narduzzi said he likes me as a DB but that I’ll come in as an athlete,” Henningham said.

Pitt has had a strong presence in south Florida in recent years, and Henningham will join another former Deerfield Beach standout in Pittsburgh as Pitt sophomore defensive end Deslin Alexandre also hails from the powerhouse program.