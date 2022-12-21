Pitt’s top defensive end target in the class of 2023 is in.

Pitt made Antonio Camon an early priority in defensive end recruiting for the class of 2023, offering him in Sept. 2021 and keeping up the pursuit since then. But while Camon had serious interest in the Panthers, it was his official visit in June that truly sold the Tampa Bay Tech three-star on Pitt.

“As soon as I got there it just felt like the place for me to be,” Camon told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “I fell in love with the area and what Pitt was about. Hanging with the players and coaches, it just felt like it was for me and my family.”

Prior to committing to Pitt, Camon had a host of schools from the ACC in pursuit, with offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, as well as Power Five offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina and West Virginia.

According to MaxPreps, Camon recorded 53 tackles this season, including 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also had an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.