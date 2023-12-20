Pitt’s commitment from powerhouse program St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale is in.

Allen Bryant signed his Letter of Intent with the Panthers today, giving Pat Narduzzi’s defense another long, rangy Florida defensive back to fill out the secondary.

Bryant committed to Pitt during his official visit in the first weekend of June.

"From the moment I got here, me and Coach (Cory) Sanders just hit it off,” Bryant told Panther-Lair.com after he committed to Pitt. “The way he explained the game plan and my fit into the system, yesterday we went over film for a good 45 minutes and he put me on the board and seeing what I remembered and seeing if I have good football IQ. They way their scheme is, I just love the way they allow their secondary to make plays.”

Bryant’s offer sheet also included Cincinnati, Louisville, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

As a senior in 2023, Bryant recorded 58 total tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 15 games. He also put up 284 yards on punt returns, and he was a key contributor to the Raiders’ 14-1 record and 31-28 win over Homestead in the Florida Class 3M state championship - a game that saw Bryant record an interception late in the second quarter.