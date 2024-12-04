Signed: Akram Elnagmi

Pitt’s British offensive lineman is in.

Akram Elnagmi was a unique target for the Pitt coaching staff this summer. The coaches first reached out to him in May after he committed to Eastern Michigan, and they convinced him to fly across the ocean for a look at what the Panthers have to offer.

Elnagmi made the trip and liked what he saw.

“The facilities were second to none,” Elnagmi told Panther-Lair.com. “Sharing a facility with the Steelers was like being at the pro level. It’s a great place to develop into a pro player. And Coach (Jeremy) Darveau and Coach (Kade) Bell’s offense has been really successful, so I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I came with my dad and my younger brother and they loved every second of it, so I’m glad they came. The coaches did a really good job of making me feel welcome, and the whole weekend, my younger brother was like, ‘You have to come here.’ He loved it.”

Virginia, Florida A&M and Akron also offered Elnagmi.

A 6’6” 295-pound native of Bristol who grew up playing rugby, Elnagmi started playing football in September 2022.