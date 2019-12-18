AJ Roberts visited Pitt the weekend of June 20th and committed right on the spot. The New York linebacker saw everything he needed to see that weekend to make his college decision.

“The visit was real good,” Roberts said back in June. “I really liked it. There were a lot of things to see. The Life Skills program, the facilities, everything around the academics. I’m used to the city and it’s a great city to be in."

Pitt's urban campus and city environment impressed Roberts enough to compare to his hometown. “I expected it to be like New York, but it turned out to be better. In New York, it’s nothing but traffic and busy; it’s never turned off. It’s like that in Pittsburgh but there are better things to do,” he said.

Roberts chose Pitt over offers from Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, and Syracuse. He's been solid throughout the recruiting process and has never really been linked to other schools.

Roberts helped lead his Tottenville High School team to an 11-2 record in the 2019 season. His team lost in the PSAL Championship at Yankee Stadium. After missing the first few games with an injury, Roberts finished strong during his senior campaign.

Roberts is part of a three-man linebacker group in the class if 2020 along with Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields. Pitt is set to lose a pair of starters off of this year's team in Kylan Johnson and Saleem Brightwell, so there will be opportunities to see some action and fight for a spot on the depth chart for the freshmen.