Adham Abouraya, an offensive lineman from eastern Pennsylvania who committed to Pitt last March, is in.

The Downingtown East standout signed with the Panthers this morning, giving the offensive line room another piece to build with over the next few years.

“I think in my personal opinion out of all the schools I was talking to, Pitt was just my favorite one,” Abouraya told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “It felt natural from the beginning.”

Abouraya picked Pitt over offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple. He also wrestles for Downingtown East and went 21-8 as a heavyweight last season.

Abouraya projects as an offensive tackle on Pitt’s line, and he’ll enroll in June.