A.J. Woods of Maryland was one of the more surprising commitments in the 2019 class. Following Pat Narduzzi’s traditional “Pat Signal” on July 27th, nobody was thinking Woods was a candidate to commit, mainly because he was committed to James Madison at the time.

He took in a visit while he was on a prospect camp, and knew where he wanted to go. “When I finished the visit, I was like, ‘Wow, this is the spot for me,’” Woods told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “After seeing everything - the campus, the football, the city - it was just the spot for me. I felt good about it. It gave me a good feeling.”

The Pitt coaches obviously fell in love with his speed, and he will be one of the fastest players in the program almost immediately with a reported 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. He is the lone cornerback commit in the class for now.