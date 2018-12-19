Ticker
A.J. Woods

Jim Hammett
A.J. Woods of Maryland was one of the more surprising commitments in the 2019 class. Following Pat Narduzzi’s traditional “Pat Signal” on July 27th, nobody was thinking Woods was a candidate to commit, mainly because he was committed to James Madison at the time.

He took in a visit while he was on a prospect camp, and knew where he wanted to go. “When I finished the visit, I was like, ‘Wow, this is the spot for me,’” Woods told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. “After seeing everything - the campus, the football, the city - it was just the spot for me. I felt good about it. It gave me a good feeling.”

The Pitt coaches obviously fell in love with his speed, and he will be one of the fastest players in the program almost immediately with a reported 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. He is the lone cornerback commit in the class for now.

