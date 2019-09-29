Injuries became the primary storyline before and during Pitt’s 17-14 win over Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Pitt most notably played without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. There was a number of key players out in addition to the quarterback, including Pitt’s two leading rushers A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis.

Those absences were felt throughout the game, but like most injuries, they create opportunities and it was sophomore Todd Sibley that stepped up and helped lead the rushing attack against the Blue Hens. Not only did he lead the rushing attack, he turned in the first 100-yard performance by a Pitt running back this season as he finished with 22 carries for 106 yards.

Sibley may have been an unlikely candidate to achieve that mark given the build up to this week. After starting the season atop the depth chart with A.J. Davis, his playing time diminished each week. He carried the ball seven times in the season opener against Virginia, but was hardly in the game plan in each of the last three games. In fact, Sibley was not even listed on the most recent depth charts provided by the school and it was actually V’lique Carter to get the starting nod on Saturday against Delaware.

Sibley took advantage of his opportunity, however, and particularly shined the brightest in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 12 times for 65 yards in the game’s final frame as the Panthers’ offensive line finally started to wear down Delaware's defense a bit.

“It means a lot, I took the challenge to heart,” Sibley told reporters following the game. “I knew once our two guys went down, I knew I had to step up to the plate. I took practice really, really serious this week. I think I practiced harder than I ever practiced and I just took on the challenge. Coach Duzzi, Coach Whipple, Coach Powell they were telling me all week ‘this is your chance, this is your opportunity, what are you going to do with it?’ So I just kind of took that just kind of ran with it.”

Pitt needed a rushing performance like that. Nick Patti was starting his first career game at quarterback and struggled at times leading the offense, and while Pitt never put the game away with a second score, Sibley’s running towards the end of the game kept the chains moving and ate up some game clock.

Despite the lack of carries and falling behind on the depth chart, Sibley never got down on himself.

“I wasn’t really discouraged, I was happy for them,” Sibley said of his fellow backs. "At the end of the day it’s a team game and you want them team to be successful. So I was happy for my young guys, I was happy for young Vincent and I was happy for A.J. because me and A.J. came in together, so we both played the same amount of time. I was just happy for my guys and I was just waiting for my opportunity.”

Sibley benefitted from that opportunity.

The sophomore from Akron came into Pitt with plenty of accolades. He was a star running back at Archbishop Hoban High School and earned an invite to the Under Armor All-American game, and yet he was unable to make a big impact during a college game before Saturday. Once the carries started to come, Sibley said he started to relax and just play football like he always has.

“It’s a dream come true,” Sibley said of his career game. “As a child you want this moment and you’ve always dreamed of this moment so, once you hear your name - everything kind of just jumps in and after the first carry, it all goes away and it’s like, ‘Oh I’ve been playing football since I was a little kid' and you just kind of get back to the old days."

While Sibley’s performance is a silver lining on Saturday, it does not erase any doubts about the running game at large moving forward for this team. Pitt has struggled running the ball all season long, and it took nearly three quarters for Pitt to find success against an FCS opponent. With seven ACC games looming, the Panthers need to find more consistency.

“Yeah, you know, again, it is what it is,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve been throwing the ball better. They were dropping eight at times, and then we started getting the run game going. I think, like I said, Sibley did a good job. I'm always concerned. Last year I was concerned with the passing game, this year I'm concerned with the run game. Nothing is ever perfect. We'll just continue to work at it and get better.”