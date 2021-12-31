Sibley and Jacques-Louis to transfer

In the aftermath of Pitt’s 31-21 loss to Michigan State in Thursday night’s Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, two of the Panthers’ upperclassmen entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior running back Todd Sibley and senior receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis both entered the portal on Friday morning.

Sibley signed with Pitt in the class of 2017 and appeared in 32 games over the next four seasons, but he spent most of his time on special teams and only recorded rushing attempts in 16 of those.

In total, Sibley recorded 321 yards and one touchdown on 69 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and caught three passes for 25 yards.

Jacques-Louis was a key signing for Pitt in the 2018 class and played in 45 games during his career with the Panthers. He caught at least 23 passes in each of the last three seasons and finished his time at Pitt with 83 receptions for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Sibley and Jacques-Louis will have one year of eligibility to play as super seniors at their next schools.

With Sibley and Jacques-Louis gone, Pitt has lost seven players to the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2021 season. Senior running back A.J. Davis signed with James Madison, redshirt junior linebacker Wendell Davis signed with Northwestern and redshirt freshman linebacker A.J. Roberts signed with Stony Brook.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Hunter Sellers and redshirt sophomore linebacker Leslie Smith are still looking for new homes.