Panther-lair - Sibande emerging late in the season

It’s been a tumultuous week surrounding the Pitt basketball program, and while there have been plenty of storylines about the team, there has been one that is quietly emerging in the background. Pitt senior guard Nike Sibande is playing really well of late.

In Pitt’s 70-57 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday, it really came to light. The Miami of Ohio transfer poured in a season-high 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out four assists while logging 37 minutes.

Over the course of Pitt’s last three games, the Panthers’ guard is averaging 14.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. His play sparked the win on Tuesday and is looking like a key contributor down the stretch after what had to be a frustrating season for him.

“Nike was outstanding,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said in his opening statement in the postgame press conference. The senior guard made three 3-pointers on the night and his 10 first-half points helped give Pitt a one-point lead at the break.

Jeff Capel described Sibande’s season as ‘disjointed’ and that might be selling it short. He was not eligible to play at the start of the year due to NCAA transfer rules and that kept him out of the lineup for the team’s first five games. Sibande found out just minutes ahead of the Miami game back in December that he would be allowed to play that night.

The Panthers season has been interrupted by multiple long layoffs caused by COVID and schuling adjustments. He also missed time due to COVID contact tracing as well. All those factors seemingly kept him out of the regular rotation, but he has started to find his place and is taking advantage of the extra reps left following the transfers of Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney.

“I think he’s starting to get into a rhythm every game,” Capel said of his senior guard.

Sibande agreed.

“I feel like confidence has just come with getting out on the floor more and seeing more options and just getting more experience and getting out there on the floor,” he said. “I think it’s just me getting more comfortable every game.”

On Tuesday, the Pitt program celebrated Senior Day. Panthers center Terrell Brown and some of the managers were honored, but not Sibande. The door is being left open that he could return next season under the NCAA waiver granting all players an extra year.

Capel said Sibande did not want to participate in Senior Day on Tuesday, and the conversations about him returning are ongoing.

“So that decision will be made at the conclusion of the year, but there’s a chance,” Capel said of the return of Sibande.

Pitt snapped a five-game losing streak on Tuesday with the win over Wake Forest. The Panthers will look to close out the regular season on a high note on Saturday, when they travel to take on Clemson.