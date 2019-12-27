DETROIT - The Pitt defense had a breakout campaign in 2019. As a unit, the defense ranked towards the top in a number of categories, most notably sacks and total yards allowed. With the defense at large performing so well, it was fueled by plenty of strong individual performances throughout the season.

Pitt sophomores Paris Ford and Jaylen Twyman have been getting named to a different All-American team every other day since the season ended. Patrick Jones and Dane Jackson have also earned All-Conference honors as well. It's been a banner year for a defense that finally put it together on the field, and with that recognition comes NFL Draft aspirations.

In the weeks following the season, it has been speculated that Patrick Jones, Jaylen Twyman, and Paris Ford would test the NFL Draft waters. In addition to that, Pitt's scheduled to lose key seniors on defense like Amir Watts, Dane Jackson, Kylan Johnson, and safety Damar Hamlin.

Or are they?

Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that Pitt will try to petition the NCAA to get a sixth year for Hamlin. Is it likely? That's a different story. Hamlin was a four-star recruit expected to play right away as a freshman in 2016, but a series of injuries prevented that from happening with the exception of only three games.

Under the current rules, he would be able to use that season as a redshirt, but in 2016 the four-game redshirt rule was not in place.

"He may be on the road, but maybe he’ll get back for another year," Narduzzi said of Hamlin return. "We’re hoping, we’re trying to get another year out of Damar. We did, I shouldn’t say we’re going to, we’ve been working on that, so maybe you didn’t see the last of Hamlin."

Narduzzi later said definitively that Pitt is trying for the fifth-year, as his initial tone left it open for interpretation.

Despite a strong year, Hamlin did not receive any postseason recognition. He started all 13 games this season and finished with 84 tackles and 10 pass break ups. He also intercepted a pass in the Quick Lane Bowl victory over Eastern Michigan. He's not sure what he will do, but will see the process play out for now.

"My faith is in God, so whatever he has planned for me, that’ll be it," Hamlin said on Pitt's attempt to get him an extra year of eligibility.

As for Jaylen Twyman, the sophomore defensive tackle said he will be back. John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette broke the news during the game that he will be returning, and on the field following Pitt's 34-30 win, Twyman confirmed just that.

“Guaranteed, 100%,” Twyman said on whether he plans to return. “I’m getting ready for the 2020 season. We’re getting ready to come back and I can’t wait to reunite with Keyshon and all of them other boys, Weaver and Pat, so I’m ready to get back to work.”

Twyman had a breakout campaign in 2019 with 10.5 sacks. He earned first-team All-ACC honors, along with All-American honors from Phil Steele, FWAA, and Walter Camp, among others.

Paris Ford was another breakout star for Pitt. He was first team All-ACC and was a Phil Steele All-American. He led Pitt with 97 tackles. He also forced three fumbles and intercepted three passes while starting all 13 games at safety.

While there were rumors swirling early Thursday that Ford was set to return to Pitt, he said on the field following the game that no decision has been made.

“I’m not even sure yet," Ford said on which way he is leaning. "I’m just going to wait it out and weigh my options out and see and go from there.”

It is still unknown where things stand with Patrick Jones, but the 6'5" and 260-pound junior defensive end could test the NFL waters after posting 12.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in 2019.

Pitt should have a strong defensive core group returning in 2019 with stars Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp returning from injury, plus key contributors like Cam Bright, Phil Campbell, and Jason Pinnock, and Damarri Mathis. Now with Twyman back in the fold, and the potential of Ford and maybe even Hamlin - Pitt could have an even stronger defense in 2020 than it did this season.