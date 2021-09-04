Seven Pitt freshmen see the field in season-opening win

Pitt’s 51-7 win over UMass at Heinz Field on Saturday was the Panthers’ 2021 debut, but it was also the career debut for the freshman class, and seven of those newcomers saw the field in the victory.

Running back Rodney Hammond, wide receiver Jaden Bradley, tight end Gavin Bartholomew, offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive end Nahki Johnson, cornerback Noah Biglow and safety P.J. O’Brien all played at various points of the blowout.

Hammond was the first to get on the field with the offense. He came in for Pitt’s first drive of the second quarter and was stuffed for no gain on consecutive snaps, including a fourth-and-1 at the UMass 8.

Things looked up after that for the freshman from Virginia. He opened the next drive with two carries for 17 yards and then ran for 27 yards during a third-quarter possession to finish the game with 44 yards on eight attempts (5.5 yards per carry).

Bartholomew received a lot of praise from the coaching staff throughout spring camp and training camp, and he saw extensive playing time in two-tight end sets throughout the game. He caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and recorded 18 yards after the catch, according to the official box score.

Bradley was one of the last freshman to enter the game. His snaps all came on Pitt’s final drive, but he made the most of them, catching a 17-yard pass from Davis Beville to convert third-and-10 and then pulling in a 28-yard completion to move the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Moore also saw his playing time on Pitt’s final possession when he replaced Owen Drexel at center.

On defense, Johnson entered the game on the final UMass drive of the third quarter and recorded two tackles - one solo tackle, one assist - while playing about nine snaps. O’Brien played in the fourth quarter and was credited with three tackles. And Biglow played on Pitt’s final defensive drive.

Per NCAA rules, players can appear in as many as four games and maintain their ability to use a redshirt for that season.