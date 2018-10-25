The Pitt and Duke series dates back to 1929, a 52-7 win for Pitt in Durham. The two teams played every year from 1937 to 1942, but after that, they met sporadically from the 1950’s through the 1976 season.

From there, the series went totally cold up until 2013 when Pitt joined the ACC and the two programs became conference mates and annual opponents. In that short amount of time, the Panthers and Blue Devils have played in some wild, memorable and high-scoring games. Here is a look back at the recent history between the Panthers and Blue Devils.

October 21, 2017: Pitt 24, Duke 17

Pitt entered the 2017 meeting with a dismal 2-5 start to the season. The Panthers were dealing with quarterback issues and the offense never seemed to click all season. Duke was also reeling a bit heading into this game. After starting the season 4-0, David Cutcliffe’s team had just lost three in a row entering this game.

Pitt junior tailback Darrin Hall got the scoring going early in this one with a 79-yard rushing touchdown. The Blue Devils then scored 17 unanswered points to grab a 17-7 lead with under a minute to go in the third quarter until Hall burst through the line for a 92-yard touchdown, the longest rush in Pitt football history.

Hall tacked on one more touchdown and junior safety Jordan Whitehead preserved the win with an interception at the end to give Pitt the 24-17 victory in Durham. Hall’s 254 rushing yards tied Craig Heyward for the tenth-highest single game rushing total in Pitt history.

November 19, 2016: Pitt 56, Duke 14

A week earlier, Pitt had just stunned the college football world with a 43-42 win over No. 2 Clemson, a game that gave Pat Narduzzi’s squad plenty of momentum and the Panthers took it out on a 4-6 Blue Devils team at Heinz Field.

With Pitt leading 21-14 late in the second quarter, quarterback Nathan Peterman hit Jester Weah for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the Panthers up two scores. Duke then tried a field goal with a few seconds left in the half, but it sailed wide right and the Blue Devils never got close again.

The Panthers scored four touchdowns in the second half, including a 65-yard punt return from Quadree Henderson to set the final and Pitt improved to 7-4 on the year.

November 14, 2015: Pitt 31, Duke 13

Both teams entered the 2015 game with identical 6-3 records. Pitt was coming off back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Notre Dame, but still owned a 4-1 record within the ACC and had plenty to play for in Pat Narduzzi’s inaugural season.

Pitt and Duke played to a 10-all tie in the first half, but the Panthers' defense tightened in the second half and limited the Blue Devils to only a field goal. The Pitt offense on the other hand, really got it together. Peterman threw short touchdown passes in the third quarter to J.P. Holtz and Dontez Ford and Qadree Ollison put an exclamation point on it with a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Pitt had a dominant rushing performance in this one with Ollison finishing the game with 111 yards, and junior wide receiver Tyler Boyd adding 79 yards on eight carries.

November 1, 2014: Duke 51, Pitt 48 (2OT)

Pitt was in the midst of a disappointing 4-4 season when the Panthers hosted No. 24 Duke the day after Halloween in search of an upset and a signature win on the season.

This game had early signs of being a shootout, as nine first-half possessions resulted in seven touchdowns. Blue Devils’ quarterback Anthony Boone tossed two first quarter touchdowns and Pitt’s James Conner scored his first of three rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter.

The second quarter proved to be a big one for Pitt sophomore quarterback Chad Voytik, as he rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns to J.P. Holtz to give the Panthers a 28-21 halftime lead.

Duke eventually went up 38-31 early in the fourth quarter, but Conner willed the Panthers to tie the game with five minutes left and scored his second touchdown. The Pitt defense then forced a punt giving the Panthers a chance to win it in regulation. Voytik operated a smooth two-minute drill and took the Panthers all the way to the Duke 8-yard line with two seconds on the clock, but Chris Blewitt missed a 26-yard field goal to put the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Boone and Conner traded touchdowns, forcing another period. The Panthers settled for a field goal, but Duke backup QB Thomas Sirk found the end zone to give the Blue Devils the win.

Conner finished the day with 263 yards and three touchdowns. It was career-high for Conner, and the sixth-highest rushing total for a Pitt Panther in a single game.

September 21, 2013: Pitt 58, Duke 55

This trip to Durham was just the second game in Pitt’s ACC history following an opening night loss to Florida State at home. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-1 mark following a win over New Mexico the week prior.

Pitt's offense was rolling early. Conner pushed through for a 1-yard touchdown and Tom Savage tossed two touchdowns to give the Panthers a 20-7 lead after a quarter.

The teams combined to score 38 points in the second quarter after Savage threw his third and fourth touchdown passes of the game, both to freshman Tyler Boyd, and Duke wideout Jamison Crowder scored three touchdowns in the quarter, including an 82-yard punt return to keep the Blue Devils in the game. The Panthers led 37-28 at the break.

Pitt found some breathing room in the third quarter with Savage throwing two more touchdowns, bringing his total to six, which tied the ACC single-game record for touchdown passes. Pitt eventually mounted a 17-point lead following an Anthony Gonzalez pick-6, but Duke never went away. The Blue Devils scored two late touchdowns, and Pitt escaped with a three-point victory.

In addition to Savage’s big game, James Conner rushed for 173 yards in just his third collegiate game. Devin Street caught six passes for 166 yards and Boyd finished with eight receptions for 154 and three touchdowns. In an offensive game, Pitt senior defensive tackle Aaron Donald had one of the defining plays of the game and his career as he managed to tackle the Duke quarterback and running back at the same time in one play.