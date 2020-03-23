Senior review: Michael Statham
More senior reviews: Jahvante Royal | Jaylon Barden | Jordan Addison | Dayon Hayes | Aydin Henningham | Bangally KamaraMichael Statham was the first offensive lineman to commit to Pitt in the 2020 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news