News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Senior review: Michael Statham

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com analyst

More senior reviews: Jahvante Royal | Jaylon Barden | Jordan Addison | Dayon Hayes | Aydin Henningham | Bangally KamaraMichael Statham was the first offensive lineman to commit to Pitt in the 2020 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}