Senior review: Jaylon Barden
Jaylon Barden won't get to Pitt until the summer, but he will bring a lot of skill when he arrives. Today Panther-Lair.com analyst Josh Hammack looks at Barden's senior film. Route-Running and Doub...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news