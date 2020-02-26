News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 06:14:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Senior review: Dayon Hayes

Josh Hammack
Panther-Lair.com contributor

Dayon Hayes is the top-rated prospect in Pitt's 2020 recruiting class, and today Panther-Lair.com contributor Josh Hammack is looking at film of the Westinghouse defensive end.Edge RusherIf Dayon H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}