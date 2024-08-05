Senior off the roster; freshman out for the season
One sixth-year senior defensive end is no longer on the roster, and a freshman offensive lineman is out for the season, according to Pat Narduzzi. Click here for roster notes from Monday morning
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news