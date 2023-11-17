Pitt had 17 seniors participate in Senior Night on Thursday:

QB Phil Jurkovec

QB Eli Kosanovich

RB C’Bo Flemister

WR Bub Means

WR Josh Junko

TE Malcolm Epps

OL Matt Goncalves

OL Jake Kradel

OL Blake Zubovic

DT Tyler Bentley

DT Devin Danielson

DT David Green

LB Brandon George

LB Shayne Simon

CB M.J. Devonshire

CB A.J. Woods

CB Marquis Williams

- Of those 17, four have the option to return as super seniors in 2024:

WR Bub Means

OL Matt Goncalves

LB Brandon George

CB M.J. Devonshire

- Nine Pitt seniors who have the option to return in 2024 did not participate in Senior Night:

RB Daniel Carter

TE Karter Johnson

OL Jason Collier

OL Ryan Jacoby

DE Bam Brima

DE Dayon Hayes

DE Nate Temple

DT Deandre Jules

LB Bangally Kamara

- Here’s a look at how the seniors performed on Senior Night against Boston College:

RB C’Bo Flemister - 9 carries, 16 yards

RB Daniel Carter - 1 carry, 0 yards

WR Bub Means - 3 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown

TE Karter Johnson - 2 receptions, 36 yards

TE Malcolm Epps - 1 reception, 24 yards

LB Bangally Kamara - 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

DE Dayon Hayes - 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 pass breakups

LB Shayne Simon - 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

LB Brandon George - 4 tackles

DT David Green - 3 tackles

CB M.J. Devonshire - 3 tackles, 1 INT

DT Tyler Bentley - 3 tackles

CB Marquis Williams - 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup

DE Bam Brima - 2 tackles

DT Deandre Jules - 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL

CB A.J. Woods - 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup