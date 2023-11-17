Senior Night recap: Who walked, who can come back and how they played
Pitt had 17 seniors participate in Senior Night on Thursday:
QB Phil Jurkovec
QB Eli Kosanovich
RB C’Bo Flemister
WR Bub Means
WR Josh Junko
TE Malcolm Epps
OL Matt Goncalves
OL Jake Kradel
OL Blake Zubovic
DT Tyler Bentley
DT Devin Danielson
DT David Green
LB Brandon George
LB Shayne Simon
CB M.J. Devonshire
CB A.J. Woods
CB Marquis Williams
- Of those 17, four have the option to return as super seniors in 2024:
WR Bub Means
OL Matt Goncalves
LB Brandon George
CB M.J. Devonshire
- Nine Pitt seniors who have the option to return in 2024 did not participate in Senior Night:
RB Daniel Carter
TE Karter Johnson
OL Jason Collier
OL Ryan Jacoby
DE Bam Brima
DE Dayon Hayes
DE Nate Temple
DT Deandre Jules
LB Bangally Kamara
- Here’s a look at how the seniors performed on Senior Night against Boston College:
RB C’Bo Flemister - 9 carries, 16 yards
RB Daniel Carter - 1 carry, 0 yards
WR Bub Means - 3 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown
TE Karter Johnson - 2 receptions, 36 yards
TE Malcolm Epps - 1 reception, 24 yards
LB Bangally Kamara - 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
DE Dayon Hayes - 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 pass breakups
LB Shayne Simon - 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
LB Brandon George - 4 tackles
DT David Green - 3 tackles
CB M.J. Devonshire - 3 tackles, 1 INT
DT Tyler Bentley - 3 tackles
CB Marquis Williams - 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup
DE Bam Brima - 2 tackles
DT Deandre Jules - 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL
CB A.J. Woods - 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup