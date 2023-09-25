Pat Narduzzi wasn’t trying to be coy or secretive during his weekly press conference on Monday when he declined to share details on the short-term plans for Pitt’s quarterback position.

Or so he claimed.

The uncertainty stems from starter Phil Jurkovec having left Saturday night’s loss to North Carolina at the end of the first half due to injury. Jurkovec never returned to the sideline for the second half, and redshirt sophomore Christian Veilleux finished the 41-24 loss to the Tar Heels.

On Monday, Narduzzi had no interest in providing an update on Jurkovec’s health, and he wouldn’t even go so far as to say who will be taking first-team reps in practice this week.

While it’s not unlike Narduzzi to keep things close to the vest, his lack of clarification on the quarterback situation might have stemmed from a lack of information rather than the typical caginess.

"I don't know,” he said. “It's only Monday. Maybe Thursday I'll have a better idea for you. Still might not tell you, but I'll know more by Thursday, for sure.”

Narduzzi might not have provided much in the way of clarity, but Saturday night’s game did offer some insight on Veilleux, as the Penn State transfer saw his first significant reps in a Pitt uniform after joining the team this offseason.

Veilleux threw his first pass against North Carolina on the final offensive snap of the first half after Jurkovec left the game after a hit that was ruled targeting. Daejon Reynolds caught the throw from Veilleux and gained 15 yards, setting up a 58-yard field goal attempt with time expiring.

In the second half, Veilleux completed 6-of-17 passes for 70 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions (although Narduzzi said that Veilleux’s first pick was a result of freshman receiver Kenny Johnson decelerating on his route).

It wasn’t a game-winning performance, but Narduzzi said he saw a solid showing from the redshirt sophomore.

“Did he do a good job? I think he was good,” Narduzzi said. “Like I said, it's the guys around you. Again, we got three turnovers, and anytime you see that you're going to say no. We had two the week before, and it's not good. Whatever the reason is, we've got to get it fixed.But again, Phil is our starting quarterback - let's start there - then we'll see where we are.”

Before he got hurt, Jurkovec completed 11-of-15 for 109 yards and led touchdown drives on Pitt’s first two possessions.

On the season, Jurkovec has completed 46-of-90 (51.1%) for 583 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Veilleux’s season numbers are 12-of-27 (44.4%), 145 yards, one touchdown that he threw against Wofford and the two interceptions he threw against UNC.

Pitt will face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg this Saturday night. The Hokies lost to Marshall last weekend in a game where Herd quarterback Cam Fancher completed 16-of-27 for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but Marshall more than made up for it with 214 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Similarly, Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for just 46 yards against Virginia Tech two weeks ago, but the Scarlet Knights rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns to beat the Hokies. And in Virginia Tech’s Week Two loss to Purdue, Hudson Card threw for 248 yards but the Boilermakers built their win on the ground, rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Even Old Dominion topped 200 rushing yards against Virginia Tech in the Hokies’ season-opening win over the Monarchs, so while the question of Pitt’s quarterback will remain up in the air, the Panthers should find themselves in position to have success running the ball.