The abrupt ending to Pitt’s basketball season means a lot of things, but one that certainly needs recognized is Blake Hinson’s run as a Panther is over suddenly. In two seasons, Hinson proved to be one of the most prolific scorers in program history and was the key to Pitt’s resurgence with back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Hinson and the Panthers were riding high just days prior after beating Wake Forest on Thursday, but then the season came screeching to a halt when Pitt did not hear its name called to be in the NCAA Tournament, then declining an NIT big just moments later.

There was no warning, just a quick band-aid pull.

Pitt lost to North Carolina 72-65 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Hinson scored only five points in the defeat, well below the 18.5 he averaged this season. The Panthers’ year was over, but at the time when he spoke that was not certain, but a chaotic weekend of upsets likely stole a bid from the tournament hopeful team.

Hinson talked to the media inside the locker room of the Capital One Arena, his last postgame scrum as a Panther, without either side really knowing it. The season started with the big question of would Hinson be able to become Pitt’s leader, but in what ultimately ended up being his final postgame, he answered that question undoubtedly.

“A lot of teams guard me a lot of different ways,” Hinson started. "They try their best to not let me score. It’s my job to score. I didn’t do my job tonight. It’s not necessarily anything they did in particular. I mean, they played good defense for sure, but at the end of the day it’s my job to be able to overcome the good defense and I didn’t do that tonight.”

Taking blame for a loss isn’t the sole definition of leadership, but the accountability factor is a large part of it. When hearing that’s what he did, Pitt freshman point guard Bub Carrington was quick to come to Hinson’s defense.

“Blake, that’s an amazing brother I feel like,” the freshman said. “Like a great person, an amazing teammate, amazing guy, always upbeat, always energetic and I knew he was going to put this game on himself, but it’s not his fault at all. We lost as a team.”

Hinson was the one who sparked the season’s turnaround, going for 24 points in an improbable and unlikely 80-76 upset over then No. 7 Duke inside of Cameron Indoor Stadium. It was vintage Hinson, going 7 of 7 from three-point range, and of course letting the Cameron Crazies know about it afterwards.