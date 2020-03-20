News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 10:06:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Season in review: A look at the forwards

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Pitt's forwards were the strength of the team this past season, with Justin Champagnie and Au'Diese Toney being the Panthers' most consistent players. Today, Panther-Lair.com basketball analyst Mat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}