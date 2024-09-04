in other news
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out from Narduzzi's press conference
Ten things that stood out from yesterday's press conference
The Morning Pitt: The QB decision and other two-deep observations
The new depth chart is out, and there's one name at the top. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the two-deep.
Holstein claims starting job after strong performance in Week One
Pitt went into Week One with a quarterback competition. After Eli Holstein's performance against Kent State on Saturday
Holstein moves to top of depth chart
Pitt's Week Two depth chart reflected a major move at the top plus more clarity at a number of positions.
Narduzzi on Kent State, Cincinnati, the offense, the defense and more
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday and recapped Saturday's win over Kent State and more.
The Pitt Panthers opened the 2024 season with a convincing 55-24 win over Kent State. Pat Narduzzi's team will face a more difficult challenge on Saturday, as Pitt heads to Cincinnati for the first road game of the year. Here is everything you need to know about the Panthers' second opponent of the year.
Twitter // Instagram // Website // Roster // Transfer Portal // Recruiting Class
Game details: Saturday September 7, 2024. Nippert Stadium (38,088)
Current Odds: Pitt +1 // O/U 59 (DraftKings)
Television: ESPN2 — Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (reporter)
Radio: 93.7 The Fan. Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)
Pitt Game Notes // Pat Narduzzi press conference
Scott Satterfield press conference
Opponent: University of Cincinnati (established 1819)
School location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Record: 1-0
Head Coach: Scott Satterfield, 2nd season, 4-9 (80-57 in 12 seasons overall)
Last Meeting: September 9, 2023 Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21
All-Time Series: Pitt leads 8-5
National ranks
Total Offense: Cincinnati 5th (687 ypg) // Pitt 18th (570 ypg)
Scoring Offense: Cincinnati 54th (38 ppg) // Pitt 14th (55 ppg)
Rushing: Cincinnati 19th (275 ypg) // Pitt 47th (201 ypg)
Passing: Cincinnati 12th (383 ypg) // Pitt 18th (369 ypg)
Total Defense: Cincinnati 107th (438 ypg) // Pitt 30th (212 ypg)
Scoring Defense: Cincinnati 76th (20 ppg) // Pitt 85th (24 ppg)
Run Defense: Cincinnati 108th (194 ypg) // Pitt 6th (31 ypg)
Pass Defense: Cincinnati 103rd (244 ypg) // Pitt 70th (181 ypg)
Week One recap: Cincinnati had an explosive offensive performance in a 38-20 win over Towson of the FCS in week one. The Bearcats posted 658 yards of offense in the victory. Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby was solid in his debut as quarterback for the Bearcats. He finished with 383 yards and two touchdowns with scoring strikes of 42 and 61 yards. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on all three of its first quarter possessions against the Tigers, and sort of just sat on that late for the remainder of the game.
Towson managed to put up 438 yards on Cincinnati, and had the game within 28-20 in the early stages of the third quarter before the Bearcats pulled away for the win. Cincinnati was picked to finish 14th in the 16-team Big 12 conference this season. The Bearcats played without their best player, defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, but the expectation is that he may return on Saturday, which should improve the overall play of the defense.
STORYLINES
Names to know
Brendan Sorsby had a solid debut in a Cincinnati uniform. After two years spent in Bloomington, Sorsby may have found a home with Scott Satterfield in Cincinnati. Sorsby completed 71% of his passes, tossed for 383 yards, and had two long touchdown passes, and added another two scores on the ground. It was only against an FCS opponent though, and obviously Saturday will be his first test against a power-four team.
Evan Pryor spent rushed for 105 yards on only four carries in his Cincinnati debut. Pryor was a big-time recruit, but never caught on in a crowded running back room with Ohio State. He showed that he can be a big-time playmaker with runs of 64 and 32 yards on Saturday, and added a 13-yard reception as well.
Corey Kiner rushed for 1,000 yards a season ago, and figures to be the team's top offensive weapon again this year. He finished with 56 yards, but had a team-high seven carries, and his workload should pick up starting this week. In last year's meeting, Kiner rushed 20 times for 153 yards against Pitt.
Xzavier Henderson led Cincinnati with seven catches for 101 yards in the opener. Henderson notched a 42-yard touchdown reception in the win. The 6-foot-3 senior can present challenges to opposing teams with his length.
Joe Royer had an impressive debut with Cincinnati after four years with Ohio State. Royer had five catches, more than he had during his entire time in Columbus. Royer presents matchup problems because of his size and was Sorsby's second most targeted receiver in the opener.
Dontay Corleone was ruled 'out indefinitely' back in June due to a blood clot issue. That kept him out of week one, but the belief is that he will play on Saturday. Corleone is one of the better defensive linemen in college football and could be a high draft pick in April. The 6-foot-1 320-pound junior goes by the nickname of 'The Godfather' and had 83 tackles, 12 TFLs, and six sacks over his first two seasons.
Eric Phillips recorded a sack in week one. He's a veteran who has started every game the past two seasons for the Bearcats.
Jared Bartlett is a familiar name as he played against Pitt the past two seasons for West Virginia. In his Cincinnati debut, the sixth-year linebacker tied for a team-high with six tackles.
Jordan Young is back after starting 11 games for the Bearcats last season. He had five tackles and was credited with a PBU in week one.