Sapp sees right fit to make late switch to Pitt

Pitt had two players make surprise signing day commitments on Wednesday morning. The Panthers first grabbed a commitment from Florida running back Jaylin Brown, but the class was not quite done with yet.

Later on Wednesday morning, a commitment rolled in from Cameron Sapp, a 5’11” and 165-pound wide receiver out of Miami. Sapp had been committed to Florida Atlantic until today, but a late push from the Panthers got the ball rolling quickly in this recruitment. The three-star prospect out of Palmetto High School said the Pitt coaches got in touch with him on Monday about potentially flipping.

It might seem a little late in the game, but Sapp had previously held an offer from Pitt. He was familiar with coaches Kade Bell and JJ Laster already, and it made things a little easier having that prior connection.

“I feel like the bond me and Coach Kade and Coach JJ had since spring, I feel like that was the best decision with me,” Sapp told Panther-Lair.com about his commitment. “I feel like me and Jordan Addison’s playing style is kind of the same.”

Sapp’s a receiver who can stretch the field and make big plays, and Pitt having a history there is something he noticed about the program. As a senior, he caught eight touchdown passes and totaled 607 yards on 44 receptions while playing highly compeitive football in Florida's Class-7A.

It did not take much convincing on Pitt’s end. Bell’s up-tempo scheme and his penchant for receivers in Sapp’s mold appealed to him the most in the process.

“They like short receivers like me, like 5’10” fast receivers,” Pitt’s newest commit said. “I feel like they can use me in the slot, the outside, and they can move me around.”

It was a whirlwind recruitment for Sapp, as he flipped his decision at the 11th hour. He has never been to Pittsburgh, but stayed in contact with Bell, Laster, and Pat Narduzzi quite a bit over the past 48 hours, enough so he felt comfortable to decide without ever having visited.

Sapp will not have to wait long to see Pittsburgh, however, as he plans to enroll early and be with the team in January. He is one of the 14 recruits who plan to enroll at Pitt early. Sapp became the third wide receiver in the class joining Tony Kinsler and Bryce Yates. He was also the seventh player out of Florida in the class as well.