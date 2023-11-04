Pitt faced a daunting test going up against undefeated and No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.Matching up with the talented Seminoles alone was always going to be a tall task, but knowing what happened last week only added to the challenge. Pitt was coming off an embarrassing 51-point loss to Notre Dame last week and looked hapless for much of the game against the Irish.

In a shocking turn of events, the Panthers appeared up to the challenge for three quarters, and at times, had Florida State looking rattled. Pitt, however, could not keep the upset bid going for four quarters and another inept offensive performance squandered its chances in a 24-7 defeat.

The Pitt defense held Florida State to a season-low 24 points and gave the offense plenty of opportunities to cash in to either take leads or build on them, but like many other times this season, the scoreboard did not light up nearly enough under Pitt’s name.

For the second consecutive game, Pitt only mustered one offensive touchdown against a ranked team. Pitt played two good teams, sure, but who cares? This Pitt program is two years removed from winning a conference championship. Nobody is feeling sorry for them that their offense can’t produce against good teams, because it’s been this way in every game.

“I think we just played undisciplined football at times, got too many penalties, and I think we took ourselves out of field goal range maybe two or three times,” Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux said after his fourth career start. “I think we’ve just got to be more disciplined. I mean, the guys are playing hard and I think that’s what leads to penalties, guys giving it their all and in football that can catch up with you sometimes.”

Veilleux is not wrong in his assessment. Pitt, the ACC’s most penalized team, had another embarrassing showing against Florida State in the yellow flag department. The Panthers were hit with 11 penalties for 91 yards. Some calls drew ire from the Pitt faithful at Acrisure Stadium, and rightfully so, but the miscues Veilleux referred to are not the type where Pitt can blame the officials.

Pitt was whistled for four false starts, one delay of game, and got hit with a crucial holding penalty during a two-minute drill right before halftime. Of course, the late penalty on Pitt’s sideline called against Gavin Bartholomew, directly took Pitt out of field goal range.

“I thought it was bullshit, honestly,” Veilleux said of that crucial sequence that took Pitt out of field goal range, which eventually led to a Florida State score. That call may have been 'BS', but the other calls were not and that is the problem that led to a loss on Saturday and the six other defeats on the season.

Pitt’s offensive play calling has been in question all season, with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. not at all working out in his second stint with the program. The Cignetti-led offense was ranked 116th in total yardage and 101st in scoring entering Saturday, and it's clear his run at Pitt might not last much longer.

Pitt has had a trying year with keeping its offensive line healthy. The Panthers started their seventh different offensive line combination this season on Saturday. It's been a revolving door up front.

Couple the struggling offensive coordinator with a patchwork offensive line, and it has not been a great situation for a young quarterback like Veilleux to walk into as a first-time starter. Even with some things working against him, there were still chances to succeed on Saturday and they were not cashed in and the quarterback played a big part of it, too.

Veilleux brought a 52% completion percentage into the game, and finished 15-of-35 (43%) with one touchdown and an interception. Obviously the Mumpfield 82-yard near touchdown was kind of a fluke, but other than that play and the one scoring throw to Bub Means, there was not much else positive to speak of for the offense’s performance on Saturday. Veilleux had some good throws, but more of his passes hit the ground than were caught by his receivers.

Pitt punted nine times against Florida State. The Panthers were 0-for-10 on third down conversions as well. Those numbers helped lead to Pitt losing the time of possession battle yet again. The mistakes committed by this team have been the same since the loss to Cincinnati back in September, but there has not been a noticeable change in correcting them following the ninth game.

“When you’re playing the No. 4 team in the country, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot,” Veilleux said after the game.

But as we saw, Pitt ended up with a lot of holes in their feet on Saturday.

Veilleux has now started four games in his young career. He is 69-of-135 (51%) with 873 yards and five touchdowns to five interceptions. In his first career start against Louisville, the young quarterback led Pitt’s offensive to four touchdown drives, but in the three games since, he has just orchestrated three touchdown drives.

It is probably too early to throw the towel in on Veilleux, especially after playing the two talented teams Pitt just faced. But it cannot be argued that nine games into this season that the offense is directly costing the team games, even after the initial quarterback change four weeks ago.

“Right now he is,” Narduzzi replied when asked if Veilleux is still the quarterback. “Again, Christian made some plays. He got pressure. He got sacked three times. All those things. We can continue to talk, but Christian, he threw one pick today, and it was not a good one, but…”

Narduzzi showed initial reluctancy relieving starter Phil Jurkovec earlier this season when his struggles were apparent. I am going to assume that Veilleux will have a longer leash given his inexperience and what is going on around him. Although, at a certain point Pitt still does have another sophomore quarterback, Nate Yarnell, who should probably be getting vetted a little more seriously by the coaching staff.

Pitt’s loss to Florida State ended the team’s chances of making a bowl game. The Panthers now have three more games to try to salvage some level of respectability, but the long term value in these final three contests is still about developing young players and trying to turn things around for next season and beyond.

With that line of thinking in mind, the team has very little reason not to play both young quarterbacks down the stretch here to see what they have going into the offseason. Pitt has been rotating in younger players all over the field in recent games, and that should extend to quarterback as well.

If the team wants to continue to roll with Veilleux as the starter, it would be understandable, and probably a similar call most would make, but Pitt should also find playing time for Yarnell as well. He might not be the most intriguing option out there, but Yarnell is 1-0 as a starter at Pitt and he also has as many touchdown passes as Veilleux over the past two games on 61 fewer attempts.

It’s probably fair to give him a scheduled series or two starting next week, because at this point, what is it going to hurt? The Panthers have now played three games in a row where they have failed to score more than 20 points, so trying something new might not be a bad idea. Pitt's struggles on offense were only amplified in the defeat to Florida State. There were real opportunities to change the outcome of this game, but seven points is seven points, and you can't win many games with that kind of output.

“Our defense is balling right now and the offense has to step it up and put points on the board and help those guys out,” said Veilleux.

It’s the right answer, but it is also the same one we have heard out of this team since September.