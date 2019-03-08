Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 17:17:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Salopek checks out Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt held it’s second spring practice on Friday, and the Pitt coaching staff hosted a number of different prospects at the South Side facility during the session. Among those present was Jack Salop...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}