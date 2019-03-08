Salopek checks out Pitt
Pitt held it’s second spring practice on Friday, and the Pitt coaching staff hosted a number of different prospects at the South Side facility during the session. Among those present was Jack Salop...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news