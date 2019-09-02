Rundown: Pitt hosted a number of recruiting targets on Saturday
Pitt kicked off the 2019 season on Saturday with a 30-14 loss to Virginia. The game itself was a big primetime matchup against an ACC opponent. Pitt used that opportunity to bring in a number of re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news