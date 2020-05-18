Rundown: A look at some recent offers for Pitt football
The Pitt coaches have continued to hit the virtual recruiting road hard throughout the time during the pandemic, and last week was no different. The Pitt coaches offered a total of 23 prospects las...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news