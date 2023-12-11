The Pitt football program is in the midst of an important offseason. Over the weekend, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. While the hiring of a new coach drew most of the headlines, there were a number of player personnel storylines to develop. Kenny Johnson announces return The Panthers received some good news on Monday afternoon as freshman wide receiver Kenny Johnson confirmed he will be returning to the program for his sophomore season. Pitt had an impressive crop of true freshmen this past season and Johnson certainly showed a lot of ability in a limited role. Johnson finished with 15 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, ran the ball ten times for 72 yards, and served as the team’s top kick returner and took one back for a touchdown against North Carolina during the season. He figures to receive an uptick in production and playing time as a sophomore, especially in a more wide open offensive attack by new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Johnson was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of York, Pa. He chose Pitt over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Johnson was the MVP of the prestigious Big 33 game prior to his arrival at Pitt and quickly caught the attention of the coaching staff. The 6-1 and 195-pound sophomore to be looks to be one of Pitt’s best offensive weapons heading into the 2024 season.

Brandon George and Nate Temple withdraw from the portal In the first couple days of the transfer portal, Pitt saw a number of players exit the program in search of a new opportunity, but on Sunday night two of them decided to reverse course and stay with the program. Brandon George has been a reliable depth option at linebacker for many years and will be using his sixth and final year of eligibility with the Panthers. George had a career-best 49 tackles this past season while appearing in all 12 games. He also notched 4.5 tackles for loss as well. Over the course of five seasons, George has played in 52 games and will enter the 2024 season as one of Pitt’s most experienced players. Nate Temple has had a career marred by injuries, but he got a chance to play a full season in 2023 as one of Pitt’s starting defensive ends. Temple posted 26 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in 11 games played this season. Given the unexpected departure of defensive end Samuel Okunlola to the transfer portal last week, Pitt bringing Temple back from the portal should help add stability to the defensive line. Pitt adds transfer DB from Nebraska In the press conference after Pitt’s season-ending loss to Duke, Pat Narduzzi was asked some specific areas he would look to the transfer portal for help. He cited cornerback specifically, so it should come as no surprise Pitt’s first commitment out of the portal is a defensive back. Tamon Lynum will come to Pitt via Nebraska with two seasons to play. Lynum appeared in all 12 games this season for the Cornhuskers and made one start. He will join a young cornerback room that is in need of some experience. Pitt lost Marquis Williams and AJ Woods to graduation, and while he has not made an announcement, the expectation is that MJ Devonshire won’t be back for a sixth college season, so the Panthers certainly needed more depth, especially from a player who has experience at the power-four level. Lynum was a three-star recruit out of Florida in the class of 2020. He played that year, but it did not count against his eligibility. Lynum then redshirted in 2021, and has been a contributor for the Cornhuskers the past two seasons. The upcoming 2024 season is his fifth collegiate season, and he has the option to play in 2025 as well.