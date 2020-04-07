Arguably one of the most talented and heavily recruited sit-out transfers this spring, Trey Murphy has taken the first step towards his college decision. The Rice transfer, who will sit out next season before then having two full years of play beginning with the 2021-2022 season, has narrowed his school list to a final four, he told Rivals.com.

Entering the Transfer Portal two weeks ago, Murphy has heard overtures from some of the nation’s best. He is now focused on a select group of schools that consists of Houston, Pitt, Villanova and Virginia.

“The most important thing to me is being able to maximize my talent and my abilities,” Murphy told Rivals.com about his final college choice. “Wherever I feel like I can do that best is where I will go.”

A lightly recruited prospect out of high school that entered Rice at 6-foot-5, Murphy has grown three inches within the past two years. Standing close to 6-foot-8 and a true perimeter weapon, Murphy is respected most for his shot making abilities.

Already among the all-time record holders in 3-pointers at Rice, Murphy leaves the CUSA program after averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, while making close to 37-percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He has made 139 3-pointers throughout his two-year college career.

Unable to take visits due to the coronavirus, Murphy is expected to come to a college decision by the end of the month.