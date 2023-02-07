“People are going to label me as a playmaker,” he said. "If the quarterback throws the ball to me, it’s either my ball or nobody else’s ball. I feel as though I can play any position on the field as a receiver: I can play slot, I can play outside, I can block.”

Nevertheless, Reynolds believes that what he showed against Vanderbilt is the template for what he can do with a steady supply of opportunities.

The game was Reynolds’ best in Gainesville by pretty much every measure. His passing targets (10), receptions (8), receiving yards (165) and touchdowns (2) were by far the most of his college career. Even his offensive snaps (59) set a career mark. He played another 60 snaps in the regular-season finale at Florida State, but only saw two targets and didn’t make a catch.

The redshirt freshman receiver caught eight passes that day and turned them into 165 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The first scoring catch saw Reynolds get behind the Vanderbilt defense for a 74-yard play. The second saw him run out of the slot past a Vanderbilt defensive back to catch a 14-yard touchdown.

The Vanderbilt game in question was Reynolds’ breakout performance and the unquestioned highlight of his two-year career as a Florida Gator. In mid-November last fall, Florida went to Vanderbilt for a late-season SEC contest, and while the Gators lost to the Commodores 31-24, it wasn’t for a lack of effort - or production - on Reynolds’ part.

“I mean, I feel like the Vanderbilt game that I played, it was the only chance I really got to put my talents on display, and look what I did,” Reynolds said last week.

Daejon Reynolds believes he can make plays if he’s given the opportunity, and he’s got receipts to back it up.

Now Reynolds intends to do all of those things at Pitt. He entered the transfer portal less than a week after the Florida State game and was not with the Gators for their Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State.

Pitt receivers coach Tiquan Underwood was in pursuit of Reynolds early and often, and his consistency was a big part of the reason Reynolds picked the Panthers.

“He was really the only coach that I felt like, after I got in the portal, they were the most consistent with me,” Reynolds said. “He actually came to my house; he was the only coach that came to my house and spoke to my mom, stuff like that.”

Reynolds said that West Virginia, Miami, Mississippi State and “a few other SEC schools” showed interest in, but Underwood’s early and consistent contact, as well as what he saw from the Panthers last season (of choosing Pitt over Miami, Reynolds said he “saw what they did to [the Hurricanes] last year, so I’d rather come here than there”) led the former four-star prospect from Georgia to Pittsburgh.

But unlike so many of his contemporaries - and even contrary to his own actions as a high school recruit - Reynolds didn’t make much noise on social media about transferring to Pitt. In fact, he was enrolled at Pitt and on campus for more than two weeks before he even announced anything.

“I feel as if there was really no point to me saying I was committed,” Reynolds said. “I mean, all the coaches knew I was here and signed. I’m a social media guy, but not really; the coaches wanted me to get that out. But I feel as if it doesn’t really need to be. I was here. Eventually, it was probably going to surface, but I was already here working.”

For Reynolds, getting to work means building relationships with his new quarterbacks and learning the Panthers’ offense. Pitt’s additions of transfer quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec and Christian Veilleux were part of what drew Reynolds to the Panthers, while offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti also sold Reynolds on the season Jared Wayne had in 2022, when he caught 60 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

“[Cignetti] talked to me a lot about Jared Wayne and what he did here,” Reynolds said. “He almost went for 1,100 yards and he’s in the Draft this year. He feels like I can duplicate kind of what he did in this offense last year, exploit our passing game a lot more.”

Reynolds knows he has a lot of work to do to get to Wayne’s level and he knows that the next seven months will be spent doing that work. But he’s also quite anxious to move through those seven months and get to the season.

“I just wish I could time travel into the season right now. The offseason’s something else, but I feel as if I’m ready to play, ready to get back in action.”