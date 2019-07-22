Darrelle Revis knows the effect that different camps and after-school programs can have on a child. Growing up, Revis believes he was partly shaped and molded by these camps into the man he became, a Pitt star and NFL great.

Those memories fueled Revis to form the Darrelle Revis Foundation and to subsequently host the second annual Hunger & Health Fun Fest at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Saturday. The event, which attracted upwards of 400 elementary and middle school-aged children, focuses on fighting childhood hunger and encouraging kids to be active.

“I think some of the after-school programs that I was involved in helped me propel to where I am today,” Revis said Saturday. “You always hear things like you can’t leave a kid behind. You never know what child is listening or what will inspire a kid.”

Revis’ foundation is dedicated to addressing childhood hunger through educating the youth about the benefits of eating healthy and providing them with meals throughout the school year. The Hunger And Heath Fun Fest is another extension of that cause.

The event featured six workshops ranging from 7 on 7 flag football, boxing and fitness workshops to education on meal prep and youth empowerment and motivation. Among those helping lead the stations were a number of current Pitt football players, former NFL star Laveranues Coles, former Pitt point guard Darelle Porter and current Steeler Dravon Askew- Henry.

“For the most part, the cause I think for my foundation is just to really educate the kids as much as possible and then tie in activities. We deal with a lot of childhood obesity in America, so this is something for kids to put down the video games, get outside and be active,” Revis said.

“I remember me growing up, going to the basketball court everyday. Any ball or anything I could get my hands on just trying to be active as much as I can.”

Dating back to his pro career, college career and even his high school years, Revis said he had often discussed with his teammates about giving to the community in one way or the other. Although Revis’ form of philanthropy has mostly taken the shape of encouraging children to eat healthy and stay active, on a broader level, Revis just hopes to inspire anyone who he crosses paths with.

In a Q-and-A session before the event, Revis spoke of the events and things that fueled his journey to the NFL, from a strong support system around him led by his mother, to his days as a scout team running back at Pitt, when his most direct ambition was to avoid H.B. Blades and Clint Session, Pitt’s hard-hitting linebacker duo.

These stories, the workshops and the experiences gained on Saturday, Revis hopes, will stick in the children’s minds.

“I’ve been very grateful to be a part of some of those programs where as a kid it inspired me to be better not only to improve my game, but some of the life messages you hear from stories from other athletes across the country,” Revis said.

“You never know who will be the next Shady McCoy, the next Darrelle Revis, the next Aaron Donald. They’re probably out there.”