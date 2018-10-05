The last time Syracuse came to Heinz Field, some history was made.

Pitt and Syracuse played the highest-scoring game in FBS history with the Panthers edging the Orange 76-61.The two teams combined to score 20 touchdowns in one of the more memorable games during Pitt’s time calling Heinz Field home.

“I remember the tempo; I remember us rallying together to get that win,” Pitt senior safety Dennis Briggs recalled of the now-famous game.

The thing some people may not recall about that game was that Syracuse star quarterback Eric Dungey did not play due to an injury. Dungey, however, will be on the field this Saturday and he can present plenty of challenges as a player. The senior has tossed for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns to this point to go with 365 rushing yards and six scores.

“He’s fast, he’s got good size and good instincts,” Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge remarked. "He can make you miss and he can run through arm tackles, so he’s a challenge and we look foreword to doing everything we can to try and slow him down.”

Added Pitt senior safety Dennis Briggs, “Dungey is definitely a difference maker, he’s a play-maker.”

The 2016 game was memorable for anyone who took in the game, including Kenny Pickett. He recalled he was at Heinz Field on a visit during his senior year of high school.

“I was there. I was at the game,” Pickett reminisced. “Me and one of my best buds from back home. I took him out and his dad out and they’re actually going to be here - it’s going to be pretty fun they’re going to be here this weekend so I’ll get to see them.”

Pitt’s offense has had it’s struggles this season, but one of the ways the Panthers may need to stick in this game is matching tempo on offense, much like that 2016 game.

“I remember Q (Quadree Henderson) ran it the play before and I ran it in the next play and it was a touchdown after touchdown, but I would say they’re way more disciplined and they are still a good team though,” Pitt receiver Maurice Ffrench said.

While guys like Ffrench and Briggs played in that game, and Pickett attended it, it did not make much of an impact on Charlie Partridge.“Well if I think back to two years ago at that time I had my own things I was working on as a head coach,” Partridge said.

So has he watched the film of the 2016 game to get ready for Saturday?

“Not much, things change and there’s certainly things Dino (Babers) does that he did at the time - certain elements, but we look at the more recent games,” Partridge said.

Syracuse is off to a 4-1 start this season and took No. 3 Clemson down to the wire. The fast start for the Orange may surprise some, but not Pickett.

“I feel like everyone was expecting that,” Pickett said of Syracuse’s near upset of Clemson. “Everyone knows they’re a good team, they’ve got an explosive offense and a solid defense so I don’t think they surprised anybody by playing them tough."

The Pitt defense will be looking to get over a shaky performance during last week's 45-14 loss to Central Florida. So the memories of the 2016 shootout are likely out of most players' minds as well.

"You’ve got to have tunnel vision to play this game," Briggs said. "You can’t this about the past or the future, you’ve got to think about your next step, so that definitely is the challenge."