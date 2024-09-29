PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Release of wrestling schedule generates buzz

Eric Knopsnyder
Wrestling reporter

Pitt is set to face 10 teams in Intermat’s ranking of the top 30 dual meet squads, but when the full schedule was released this week those dates didn’t seem to generate the most buzz.

Instead, the team on Pitt’s schedule that is being talked about most is the one guaranteed to not have an entry in Philadelphia when the NCAA tournament rolls around in March.

That’s because Pitt-Johnstown, the branch school that developed into one of the best Division II programs in the country under coach Pat Pecora, will visit Fitzgerald Field House on Jan. 3.

Why Pitt is facing Pitt-Johnstown

The first meeting between the two programs was scheduled as a tribute to Pecora, who won more dual meets (661) than any coach in college wrestling history.

Pecora passed away on Sept. 8 after a long and inspiring battle with cancer.

Pitt coach Keith Gavin had hoped to honor Pecora, who led UPJ to two national team titles and coached 15 different wrestlers to 23 NCAA Division II championships, at the dual.

“He’s just awesome,” Gavin said. “I thought it would be cool, since he’s at a branch campus, to compete against them and honor him. Unfortunately, he passed, but we’re still going to do it.”

Gavin said that Pecora has kept in contact with him during his seven seasons as head coach of the Panthers.

“He was always so supportive. He’d text me after a big win. He’s done a lot for wrestling in general, not just UPJ and Pitt.”

There could be two familiar faces in the UPJ lineup, as Cooper Warshel – who spent a season with the Panthers – returned home to Johnstown and was a national qualifier at 157 pounds last season. Brock McMillen, who impressed in his freshman season in Oakland before struggling with injuries, is in his first season at UPJ and could be bumping up to 165 pounds.

How Pitt’s ACC wrestling schedule looks

Unranked Pitt will wrestle six ACC duals for the first time this season, as the conference’s addition of Stanford adds quality and depth to the conference.

“Our conference continues to get better, and this will just help us do that,” Gavin said. “Stanford is always going to have good kids, because it’s a hell of a brand and a great school. It’s going to make our tournament better as well.”

The 15th-ranked Cardinal will visit the Field House for Pitt’s first conference dual on Jan. 10. Duke (Feb. 1) and No. 23 North Carolina (Feb. 7) will also come to Pittsburgh while the Panthers will travel to No. 4 North Carolina State (Jan. 24), No. 6 Virginia Tech (Feb. 14) and Virginia (Feb. 21).

The ACC tournament will be held March 9 at Duke.

Non-conference schedule

Gavin’s team will once again face a difficult out-of-conference slate, with six ranked foes on the schedule.

No. 7 Ohio State (Dec. 13) and No. 21 Lehigh (Nov. 24) will come to the Field House before the end of the fall semester.

Gavin has a close relationship with Mountain Hawks coach Pat Santoro, who won two NCAA championships while wrestling for Pitt, and he expects the schools to wrestle every year.

“It’s kind of an in-state rival, probably more of a friendly rivalry,” Gavin said. “We decided that we’re going to do it that weekend of November every year. That’s always a good match. It’s fun. It’s always very competitive. I’m sure it will be the same again this year.”

Pitt will also host Navy on Nov. 2.

A Jan. 20 trip to Rider will include duals with No. 17 South Dakota State and No. 30 Maryland.

Pitt will head to Morgantown on Jan. 20 to face No. 20 West Virginia.

“We try to do it every year,” Gavin said of the Backyard Brawl. “It’s tough with being in different conferences, and their conference has a lot more teams than ours. That’s a cool rival, too. You always want to wrestle them. Coach Flynn does an awesome job.”

Pitt’s other road trips include Bucknell (Jan. 17), Binghamton (Feb. 2) and No. 8 Iowa State (Feb. 9).

Tournament time

Pitt is back at the Midlands tournament after skipping it last year in favor of the National Collegiate Duals.

“I wanted to make sure we got a multiple day tournament on the schedule,” Gavin said of the Midlands, which will be held Dec. 29-30. “It’s always a good tournament. It worked out timing-wise. I did like those duals last year, but you can get some more matches in with Midlands. With the duals, you were locked into four matches.”

The Clarion Open, which Gavin usually uses to get experience for younger wrestlers, is on the schedule for Nov. 3 and will be followed a week later by the Journeyman Classic in Bethlehem, Pa.


Oct. 25 – Blue vs. Gold

Nov. 2 – vs. Navy

Nov. 3 – at Clarion Open

Nov. 10 – at Journeyman Classic

Nov. 24 – vs. Lehigh

Dec. 13 – vs. Ohio State

Dec. 20 – at Rider; vs. South Dakota State; vs. Maryland

Dec. 29-30 – at Midlands

Jan. 3 – vs. Pitt-Johnstown

Jan. 10 – vs. Stanford*

Jan. 12 – at West Virginia

Jan. 17 – at Bucknell

Jan. 24 – at North Carolina State*

Feb. 1 – vs. Duke *

Feb. 2 – at Binghamton

Feb. 7 – vs. North Carolina*

Feb. 9 – at Iowa State

Feb. 14 – at Virginia Tech*

Feb. 21 – at Virginia*

March 9 – ACC Championships at Durham, N.C.

March 20-22 – NCAA Championships at Philadelphia

* – ACC dual

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3JlbGVhc2Utb2Ytd3Jlc3RsaW5nLXNjaGVkdWxlLWdlbmVy YXRlcy1idXp6IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwaXR0c2J1cmdoLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJG cmVsZWFzZS1vZi13cmVzdGxpbmctc2NoZWR1bGUtZ2VuZXJhdGVzLWJ1enom YzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=