Reid announces return for 2025 season

On the day he collected second team All-American honors by the Associated Press, Pitt junior running back Desmond Reid confirmed his return for his senior season with the Panthers via his Instagram account.

Reid was brilliant in his debut season at Pitt after making the jump from Western Carolina of the FCS. The 5’8” and 175-pound proved to be one of the most versatile players in all of college football and produced one of the more unique statistical seasons in Pitt history.

Reid rushed for 797 yards this season to go along with 47 catches for 565 yards while missing two games this season. He totaled nine touchdowns on the year and is currently sixth nationally in all-purpose yardage with 150.9 yards per game.

Reid was named ACC Running Back of the Week in September after rushing for 148 yards and posting 106 receiving in a 28-27 win over Cincinnati. He became the first Pitt player ever to post 100 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same game.

Later in the year, Reid actually picked up ACC Receiver of the Week honors going for 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in a win over North Carolina. The speedy Reid was also dangerous in the return game with a punt return for a touchdown in the season opener against Kent State.

Reid has racked up numerous accolades in the aftermath of the regular season. He was named first team All-ACC twice, as an all-purpose back and a return specialist. The Athletic and CBS Sports both pegged him as a second team All-American, and on Monday, the Associated Press followed suit by placing him and teammate Kyle Louis on their second team.

Reid has one year of eligibility remaining and it is big news he will be spending that with Pitt. Over his first two years of his college career, Reid showed off playmaking ability at a smaller program and he maintained that production jumping up a level at Pitt.

He is the biggest name on Pitt’s offense to announce a return for next season to date. The Panthers have also seen linemen Ryan Baer and BJ Williams announce returns, as well as tight end Jake Overman. Pitt has also had a number of top defensive players pledge returns for the 2025 season as well.

Reid did not compete in Pitt’s regular season finale at Boston College, and his availability remains uncertain for the team’s appearance in the GameAbove Sports Bowl next week in Detroit against Toledo. Despite his status being up in the air for that game, Pitt has its top offensive weapon secured for the 2025 season.