One day after Pitt landed a redshirt freshman defensive back out of the transfer portal, the Panthers have lost a redshirt senior defensive back to the portal.

Jahvante Royal entered the transfer portal on Monday, bringing his four-year career at Pitt to a close. Royal signed with the Panthers as a four-star safety prospect in the recruiting class of 2020, picking Pitt over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia. But his playing time over the last four seasons was limited.

As a true freshman in 2020, Royal logged two snaps on defense and a handful more on special teams. He played 41 snaps on defense in 2021, with 19 of those coming against UMass and New Hampshire. In 2022, he played five defensive snaps early in the season before moving to wide receiver and logging three snaps on offense in the regular-season finale at Miami. And last season, he didn’t play on offense or defense, seeing the field exclusively on special teams.

All told, he played 51 snaps on offense and defense in his career; defensively, he was targeted three times and allowed two receptions for 29 yards, while he did not see a passing target in his limited offensive playing time.

Royal is the eighth Pitt player to enter the portal this spring, following defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Antonio Camon, linebacker Solomon DeShields, quarterback Christian Veilleux, wide receiver Israel Polk, tight end Cole Mitchell and offensive lineman Dorien Ford.

Royal’s departure comes the day after Pitt landed redshirt freshman cornerback Jaremiah Anglin as a transfer from Kentucky.

Pitt lost its three top cornerbacks from last season when Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods ran out of eligibility and M.J. Devonshire opted to leave for the NFL. Devonshire was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, while Woods signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.