Pitt redshirt freshman wide Israel Polk announced his intentions to the transfer portal on Monday. Polk becomes the fifth player since the end of spring ball to enter the transfer portal from Pitt joining Antonio Camon, Solomon DeShields, Dayon Hayes, and Christian Veilleux.

Polk came to Pitt as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of California powerhouse St. John Bosco. He was originally committed to Colorado State before committing to Pitt just ahead of the December signing day.

Polk enrolled early at Pitt in January of 2023 and started to earn some praise from the coaching staff for his performance during spring football. He went on to play in four games this past season as a true freshman, registering one catch for 14 yards in the 2023 finale against Duke.

Polk came into spring ball a bit behind on a crowded depth chart. The Panthers bring back returning starters Konata Mumpfield and Daejon Reynolds off of last year’s team, as well as promising sophomore Kenny Johnson, and that trio appeared to leave spring ball as the team’s top receivers.

Pitt also brought in transfers Censere Lee and Raphael Williams ahead of spring ball, and both appear like they will contribute in this upcoming 2024 season. Polk still had promise and looked like an option to be a depth player in 2024, with a chance to increase his role over time.

The departure of Polk brings Pitt’s projected roster total down to 87 players by our count at Panther-Lair.com, meaning the Panthers are still two over the 85-man limit. Since the portal has opened, has offered at least five prospects including wide receiver Jacob Bostick from Iowa, Anthony Johnson a defensive end from Illinois by way of Youngstown State, Deamontae Diggs of Youngstown State, and Larry Worth, a linebacker from Jacksonville State who has since committed to Arkansas.

Given that Pitt is still over the projected limited and has contacted several players in the transfer portal, there should be more transfer departures expected before the portal closes on April 30th.